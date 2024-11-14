County tours detention center, satisfied with safety and security

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The annual jail inspection conducted by Missoula County found no outstanding issues and that inmates were receiving the necessary programming, commissioners said on Thursday.

The inspection is required by state law each year to review the operation and safety of the facility.

“The jail is under the purview of the commission,” said county CAO Chris Lounsbury. “We're required to go and inspect the jail to make sure it's a safe, clean and basically efficient facility, and that we're providing adequate treatment for folks.”

Commissioners toured the jail in late October and met with detention center staff. Over the past few years, the county has worked to raise wages at the facility to reduce turnover and fill vacancies.

Last year, the county also renewed its contract with Wellpath, which oversees medical and mental-health services at the facility. The one-year contract extension amounted to roughly $2.2 million – an increase of $540,000 over the original contract.

Commissioners said they were satisfied with the jail's operation and safety.

“Our inspection of the facility found the safety and security of the facility continues to be well-planned and executed, as well as the physical facility being well maintained,” the county reported in its annual written review. “Programming provided for the inmates is appropriate and beneficial. Recreation is adequately provided to allow for healthy minds and bodies of inmates.”