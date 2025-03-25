Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The ongoing shake-up at the federal level has raised questions over future federal funding, which has traditionally supported a number of local programs and projects, from housing to infrastructure.

Missoula County officials this week said they're working to track the changes while searching for other funding streams that could help cover local needs. But as it stands, there's no clear answer and the future of some programs remains in limbo.

“We are tracking everything closely and tracking different sources of funding we haven't traditionally tapped in to,” said Melissa Gordon, director of grants and community resources for the county. “We've been tracking what's happening at the federal level, because it's the source of a lot of the funds we apply for and manage.”

Questions around future funding go beyond the county's grants department. Other county departments that rely in part on federal funding to pay for local projects are also looking for answers as funding streams dry up or change.

“We've been contacted by other county departments. They have specific projects they're seeking funding for,” Gordon said. “Looking toward the future, where we're providing that type of assistance to all county departments, it's really important that we have an understanding of what's going on with funding.”

The Trump administration's directive to pause federal grants and loans has raised questions about the future of various programs. While the funding freeze doesn't impact all federal grants, it may limit grants that support “progressive policies” like environmental justice and programs based on diversity, equity and inclusion.

On average, states receive around 30% of their revenues from the federal government, according to Federal Funds Information for States.

“There's a lot of uncertainty, but we're proceeding as normal and assuming the funding will be there for us,” said Sindie Kennedy, a grants administrator for the county. “We keep getting grants.gov alerts. There's still grants out there. But there are some that have just vanished.”

With uncertainty ahead, Kennedy said the county is looking for nontraditional funding sources, which aren't easy to find. Local grants administrators are also attending webinars presented by national firms such as Housing and Urban Development and the National Community Development Association.

“This is hitting everyone across the nation. Nobody seems to have any definitive answers to anything,” Kennedy said.

The state still plans on submitting its five-year consolidated plan regarding funding from HUD. The outcome of that effort could serve as a test as to what's available, Kennedy said.

“They're anticipating proceeding as normal,” she said. “We're just kind of in limbo and hoping we can proceed as normal.”