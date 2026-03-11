County reaches settlement with Bitterroot group over gravel pit

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula County this week approved a settlement agreement with a Lolo nonprofit surrounding the 2024 approval of Western Material's request to expand its gravel pit off Highway 93.

Deputy county attorney Brian West said the agreement stems from Carlton Protection Trust's lawsuit against the county and Western Materials, which ended up in mediation. The county in 2026 reached a settlement agreement with the trust.

“We have an offer to resolve the claims in exchange for two things,” said West. “One is that Missoula County will provide a letter of support to the Montana Department of Transportation in regard to safety concerns on Highway 93 and Old Highway 93 near the gravel pit.”

The county also agreed to conduct inspections to ensure the gravel pit is operating in accordance with zoning and permitting. Western Materials has owned the gravel pit since 2020 and sought approval from the county to expand the facility, which the county approved.

Neighbors of the gravel pit opposed the expansion and formed the trust “to protect health and the environment” near the operation.

West said the agreement will release the county from the lawsuit.

“There are ongoing discussion between Carlton Protection Trust and Western Materials related to operations of the pit,” West said. “We're not a part of those discussions, but that is an agreement we were able to come to during that mediation.”

The county is also waiting for a court review of two criminal files sought by a Nevada media company through a records request. The county denied the records request citing “confidential criminal justice information.”

“Speaking with their legal counsel out of Helena, we stated that we needed a court order to release what they're seeking from the cases. This is the lawsuit he's bringing,” said West.

The county has provided a file to the court to review and is waiting for its legal determination on what, if any, portions of the files are subject to privacy or privilege.

“That will likely take three months,” West said. “The court makes that decision and will provide an order to the parties.”