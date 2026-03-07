County to consider housing, travel plaza near Bonner

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A vacant piece of land zoned for industrial use near Bonner could accommodate several hundred homes if Missoula County approves a requested rezone and amends a portion of its growth policy.

Commissioners this week heard Blackfoot Crossing LLC's request for the changes and are expected to make a final decision next week. The property spans 107 acres and once served as a log yard for the Stimson Lumber Co.

But Blackoot Crossing owner Gregory Morse has other plans for the property, located in the West Riverside neighborhood. That includes a small commercial center and up to 400 housing units, along with the infrastructure needed to support it.

“My mission is attainable housing. It's what I wake up for every day,” Morse told commissioners on Thursday. “Every choice I've made on this project – some quite difficult – is in the service of that mission.”

The property is currently zoned as heavy industrial and sits within one of the county's Targeted Economic Development Districts, making future infrastructure improvements eligible for tax increment support.

Morse is seeking an amendment to the growth policy and has asked for a rezone that allows for residential and commercial uses while protecting open space and recreational areas, including the Blackfoot River.

“The applicant has proposed a water and sewer system for the development. It would be built to expand to surrounding areas in the future,” said county planner Kathleen Arthur. “The proposed land-use designation for a neighborhood center requires a minimum density of eight homes per acre. Without this infrastructure, obtaining this density would not be possible.”

County officials have identified the area as suitable for growth and neighborhood development. While most residents in the area support the proposed housing element, some have voiced opposition to a proposed travel plaza situated near Highway 200.

However, county planner Jennie Dixon said the travel plaza would be covered by new regulations including screening, buffering and landscaping. It would not, Dixon said, resemble the current Town Pump located across the highway.

“These standards would mitigate the impact of the travel plaza on surrounding neighborhoods,” Dixon said. “Signage would be limited. These regulations were not in place when the existing Town Pump was developed.”

Some area residents have voiced support for the project, including Gary Matson, who has lived in West Riverside for 60 years.

“After months of giving my attention to the proposal, I'm confident that Blackfoot Crossing – though not perfect – will bring new and important assets to our community,” he said.

The zoning change would require at least eight dwelling units per acre. Morse has voluntarily capped the number of units at 400. The housing is proposed on roughly 42 acres within the larger property.

Aided by tax increment, Morse said the homes would be attainable for working Missoulians.

“I'll be delivering the most attainable starter homes Missoula has seen in years, for sale and rent with garages and yards,” he said.