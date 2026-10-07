Missoula County gears up for South Avenue improvement project

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) With construction set to begin next year, Missoula County this week signed an agreement with the Montana Department of Transportation ensuring it would keep a new South Avenue plowed during the winter.

Public Works Director Jason Mitchell called the agreement standard.

“With a Safe Streets for All project, typically the state would like to have maintenance agreements in place. It basically says we'll take care of the sidewalks and plow, and try our best to keep it open, passable and safe,” he said.

The city and county received roughly $9.3 million in funding from the Federal Highway Administration in 2024 to convert South Avenue into a “complete street.”

The work will include shared-use paths, turn lanes, lighting, and safer intersections and crosswalks. The project stretches from Reserve Street west to Clements Road.

Mitchell said the county plans to let the project this winter and begin construction next year.

“It'll be a multi-year project, so we're still working on the construction phasing,” he said. “We'll probably start the city portion from Reserve Street in May. I believe we're also doing the roundabout in front of Target Range in the summer of 27 as well.”