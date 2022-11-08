Early returns show crisis services levy failing in Missoula County

(Missoula Current) In early returns, a crisis services levy that would provide up to $5 million annually in dedicated funding to maintain and expand various services was losing by more than 1,500 votes.

The first batch of returns, posted around 8:50 p.m., showed the levy request failing with 5,651 votes against and 3,916 votes in favor. Calls to advocates of the levy weren't returned on Tuesday night.

The number of ballots counted in the first batch of releases represents a small portion of Missoula County's total voter population.

Among other things, advocates suggest the funding “could” provide emergency shelter for the city's homeless population and help fund re-entry programs for those released from prison.

The mobile support team, jail mental health and a pending crisis receiving center could also see funding, according to advocates of the levy.

The levy would increase the taxes on a home with an assessed market value of $200,000 by $54 per year. The assessed value is set by the state and does not reflect a home's true value if sold on the open real estate market.

If approved, the increase will be reflected in the November 2023 tax bill.

"Initial results from Missoula County will be delayed because results from Monday's equipment testing were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report," a Missoula County spokesperson said Tuesday night.