CSKT celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day in Missoula

(Missoula Current) The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes hosted the 3rd annual Beartracks Celebration Powwow on Indigenous Peoples Day in downtown Missoula on Monday.

“This powwow is a celebration of resilience, culture, and community,” said event organizer Martin Charlo. “We invite everyone to come and participate in honoring our Indigenous community and the rich traditions that are part of our shared history.”

Beartracks Bridge was renamed in recent years to recognize the cultural history of the Missoula Valley.

According to Thompson Smith, a tribal history and ethnology project coordinator, around 300 Salish were moved to the Flathead Reservation in October 1891.

One of the three bands of people, led by a sub-chief named Louis Vanderburg, crossed the Clark Fork River near where the bridge stands today.

Here are some photos of the event.

