(Missoula Current) Sen. Steve Daines and Gov. Greg Gianforte on Friday toured a manufacturing business in Missoula, which recently expanded its operations.

Felco Industries manufactures attachments for excavators, and it recently completed a 20,000 square foot expansion of its machine shop. Both Gianforte and Daines praised the operation.

“Felco contributes many good-paying jobs to the local economy, and I’m grateful they’re expanding and investing in Montanans,” Daines said in a statement. “Felco products have a reputation to match the state it calls home and the people who live here— strong, reliable, resilient.”

Felco was founded in 1983 and as part of the equipment manufacturing industry, it helps support more than 850,000 Montana jobs while contributing to the industry's $79 million economy.

“When products are manufactured in Montana, it sends a message to consumers that what they’re purchasing is made to the highest quality and standard,” Gianforte said. “We’ll continue to cut red tape, lower taxes, and invest in a stronger workforce to support job-creating businesses like Felco Industries.”

The company also has hosted Sen. Jon Tester and former Missoula Mayor John Engen in the past to promote the role in plays in both the state and local economy.

Kip Eiedeberg, senior vice president for government and industry relations at the Association of Equipment Manufacturing, praised the state for creating what he described as a business-friendly environment.

“The governor’s efforts to cut taxes, roll back harmful regulations, and develop the state’s workforce is helping equipment manufactures invest in their communities, grow their businesses, and create more family-sustaining jobs in Montana,” Eideberg said.