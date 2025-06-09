Viewpoint: Daines at center of ‘reckless spending’ bill

Dave Hadden

Sen. Steve Daines issued a statement in September ’21 claiming, “Democrats’ Reckless $3.7 Trillion Tax and Spending Spree Will Increase Taxes on Montana Workers, Families, and Small Business.”

Steve was referring to the “Build Back Better Act” that included a lot of spending on infrastructure, solar and wind energy, as well as a host of other measures, including collecting more taxes from the rich.

Steve chose to take an easy shot at the other side (the Democrats) then in power.

Turn now to 2025 and his Republican party is in control of the House, the Senate and the Oval Office. And Steve is about to vote for the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the Republican spending bill.

With Steve’s support, this legislation will leave in place Trumps 2017 tax cut (Tax Cut and Jobs Act of 2017) that the non-partisan Office of Management and Budget estimated added $1.9 trillion to the national debt. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” will add another $2.7 trillion to the national debt.

Taken together Daines will have supported about $4.6 trillion in additional national debt all in favor of significant tax cuts for the wealthiest.

The “Build Back Better Act” may not have been perfect, but at least it built things. Steve’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will significantly “build” the national debt.

When we look at energy policy, Steve has repeatedly proclaimed his support for “All-of-the-Above Energy Approach.” He claimed to support oil, gas, coal, AND wind and solar. Why not have it all?

But once again, Steve’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” will terminate, end, stop federal support for solar and wind deployment across the nation, while increasing subsidies and access to oil, gas, and coal.

One can see in just these two examples, on the national debt and “All-of-the-Above Energy Approach,” that Steve Daines’ words mean nothing.

Steve Daines is a political opportunist (dishonest) and a hypocrite.

We do need an “All-of-the-Above Energy Approach.”

We do need to reduce the national debt.

Steve Daines isn’t going to deliver on either of these major issues.

Montana can do better than Steve Daines.

(P.S. Ryan Zinke and Troy Downing have already voted to increase the national debt by $2.7 trillion. Montana can do better here too.)