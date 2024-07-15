Mayor Davis attending second Bloomberg program on leadership

(Missoula Current) Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis has joined more than three-dozen other mayors at a class offered by the Bloomberg Harvard Leadership Initiative in Massachusetts, the city said on Monday.

In a press release, the city said Davis is among 39 mayors who comprise the program's eighth class. The leadership program provides senior executives the tools they need to address “increasingly global challenges.”

“You can share ideas, support each other, get straight scoops on the good, the bad and the ugly,” Davis said in a statement. “Sometimes it’s the recognition that we are in this together. There’s that collegial affirmation. The reality is that we are dealing with so many of the same issues.”

After her election last fall, Davis joined 28 mayors in the Bloomberg Center for Cities at Harvard's Program for New Mayors: First 100 Days.

During the program, Davis said she gained new knowledge of best practices and strategies for new mayors. Davis noted the program's benefits last week when releasing her executive priorities for Fiscal Year 2025, particularly in her goal to create a “results oriented culture.”

Davis said the approach was one of several tools provided by the Bloomberg program and selected by the city in its push to measure progress across a number of priorities.

According to the city, the new leadership program includes executive education with an eye on economic development, civic engagement, human resources, negotiation, and procurement, among other things.

Davis is expected to return from the program next week.