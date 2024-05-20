Mayor Davis: Vote fire levy to save lives, insurance money

Mayor Andrea Davis

On your June 4th primary ballot, we are asking Missoula City Voters to pass a fire levy in support of the Missoula Fire Department (MFD). The money will pay for 20 additional firefighters, equipment, the Mobile Support Team, and eventually a sixth fire station.

The bottom line is, despite impeccable service and dedication, the MFD is not able to meet national standards for response times. Response times save lives. I know this, my father-in-law had a severe heart attack and MFD first responders were on scene within minutes. They brought him back and saved his life.

The consequences of not passing the levy are numerous, including health impacts to firefighters and civilians, psychological impacts when we feel unsafe, economic impacts, and the life-or-death consequences of first responders not being able to answer the call for help fast enough. The safety of our residents is paramount. Despite the challenges posed by the Montana property tax environment, we cannot afford to delay this much-needed investment.

We all pay for delayed response time one way or the other. Directly, by choice, through our taxes allows us to improve service. Or, not by choice, but by insurance companies raising our rates because of decreased ratings when evaluating response call times.

I am asking Missoulians to join me in voting YES on the fire levy, to support our Missoula Fire Department, and to persist in acknowledging that we each bear a shared responsibility for our collective safety. Thank you, Mayor Davis