Davis: Committed as your mayor in moving Missoula forward

Andrea Davis

As we approach the General Election, I reflect on the journey we have taken together and the bright future we are building for our city of Missoula. It has truly been an honor to serve as your Mayor, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to each of you, the residents of our wonderful community. Your trust and support have allowed me to undertake the privilege of a lifetime. That of leading our city forward.

Over the past two years, we have made significant strides in strengthening Missoula. Yet, we must acknowledge the challenges that many in our community still face. My top priority remains clear, to ensure that every resident in Missoula has the opportunity to live and thrive here. I am running for re-election because I am deeply committed to fostering a responsive local government that enhances public service, addresses the rising costs of living, strengthens our economy, and improves housing affordability and choices for all.

Missoula’s future depends on thoughtful growth. Growth that makes housing attainable and enhances daily life for everyone in our community. In 2026, we will boldly implement community-informed land use policies and new zoning regulations that will expand housing choices while leveraging tools designed to strengthen neighborhoods through economic development and infrastructure investments. Simultaneously, we are dedicated to investing in safer streets, connected trails, modernized utilities, and sustainable facilities. Together, we are building a healthier, more affordable, and more vibrant Missoula. Not just for today, but for generations to come.

Part of my job as Mayor is to honor the needs of all Missoulians, present and future. I am committed to preserving what makes our community unique by supporting the arts, culture, and the health of both our people and our planet. Even when facing challenges, we must keep moving forward. This means reducing our reliance on fossil fuels, cutting landfill waste, and protecting our air and water quality, because the future of Missoula depends on our collective efforts today.

By using a Cost of Living Lens in our decision-making, we are prioritizing affordability, impact, and the specific needs of our community. The unanimously approved 2026 City budget reflects our commitment to fiscal discipline and strategic investment in our city. You have my unwavering commitment to ensure intentional and efficient spending, protecting essential services and fostering innovation to deliver the high-quality services that every Missoulian deserves.

Since you elected me in fall of 2023, we have accomplished much together. The momentum we have built is essential for continuing to lead Missoula toward a brighter future. Strong leadership is about maintaining a commitment to our residents, serving with integrity, transparency, and thoughtful decision-making. In these uncertain times, I promise to remain a steady hand by focusing on solutions rather than division, action over rhetoric, and stability over reactionary politics.

Missoula thrives when we lead with vision, act with purpose, and center our shared values. Together, we can build a community where everyone feels connected and has the opportunities they need to succeed. If re-elected, I promise to continue our vital work for Missoula. With your vote and the support of the City Council, we can meet the challenges ahead and foster a city that is prospering, accessible, and inclusive for all.

Thank you for being part of our vision for Missoula. Together, let's continue to create a city we are all proud to call home.