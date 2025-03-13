Mayor Davis lays out municipal priorities for 2025

Mayor Andrea Davis

A few months into my second year of service as your mayor, I’m reflecting on the significant progress we have made in strengthening our city. Our future is bright, and I also recognize that many in our community continue to face challenges. Ensuring that everyone in Missoula has the opportunity to live and thrive here is fundamental.

With this in mind, I want to share my priorities for 2025 as we head into this year’s budget process. My administration is committed to making City government more responsive, addressing the increasing cost of living and ensuring Missoulians have options for homes they can afford. At a time of uncertainty, we will deliver steady governance in the best interests of our residents.

1. Responsive Local Government for Better Public Service

A strong, responsive, and innovative local government is the foundation of a thriving city. We are committed to ensuring efficiency, transparency and accessibility in City services. A government that listens and acts strengthens public trust and enhances community well-being. In 2025, I will take meaningful steps to improve public engagement and service delivery.

 Enhanced Customer Service and Communication: We will launch a redesigned, user-friendly City website and improve constituent services to ensure consistency and accountability.

 Data-Driven Decision-Making: We will utilize data to identify trends, allocate resources effectively and measure outcomes, allowing us to make informed choices that benefit residents.

 Infrastructure and Operations Improvements: We will invest in public safety projects, like a traffic signal at Cregg Lane and Orange Street and sidewalks along South Avenue, improve river access with a new river terrace that will also secure the shoreline and deliver business and building permits faster.

2. Addressing the Cost of Living and Strengthening the Economy

The rising cost of everyday life is putting a strain on Missoulians, making it harder for families to make ends meet. To ensure Missoula remains livable and economically vibrant, we must take proactive steps to reduce financial burdens and expand economic opportunities.

 Property Tax Reform: We will continue to advocate for State legislative changes that make property taxes more equitable and explore alternatives, like a local tourist tax to relieve financial pressure on residents.

 Budget Relief: We will apply a cost-of-living lens to budget decisions, ensuring fiscal responsibility while maintaining services residents need and want and limiting tax increases. One recent example is pausing the City’s sidewalk assessment program. While sidewalk infrastructure remains critically important, the additional assessments charged to our residents are not working for property owners feeling the pinch of high costs.

Job Sector Development: Support local businesses and create good-paying jobs through Missoula Economic Partnership efforts.

3. Improving Housing Choice and Affordability

The availability of affordable and diverse housing options remains one of our city’s most urgent challenges. Addressing this issue requires bold policies and collaborative approaches. We will continue to pursue innovative solutions, build partnerships and implement smart planning strategies to expand housing opportunities for all Missoulians.

 City-Owned Land Development: We will advance the development of City-owned lands to catalyze the creation of affordable housing, like the Scott Street/Ravara development. Collaboration with local developers and nonprofits will deliver much needed rental and for-purchase homes to our community.

 Unified Development Code (UDC): With our new Land Use Plan in place, we will craft land use regulations and implement policies and practices that promote diverse, attainable housing options.

 Houselessness and Housing Solutions: We will strengthen housing first initiatives that provide stability and supportive services for those experiencing houselessness.

These priorities are not just goals – they are commitments and are rooted in a vision of a thriving, inclusive Missoula. As we move through the budget process, we will focus on pragmatic, solution-driven governance— seeking common ground and working toward meaningful progress.

We know the work ahead will not always be easy, and I invite all Missoulians to engage with us. When we come together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. Let’s build the Missoula we all love to call home.