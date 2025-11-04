Davis on track for reelection; incumbents have mixed results

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis coasted to her first full term in office on Tuesday night, nearly doubling her opponent's votes as of 9 p.m., while City Council incumbents had mixed results.

As of 9 p.m., Davis had secured her first full term in office, while other incumbents, including Mike Nugent and Stacie Anderson, won another term.

Election results as of 9 p.m. Election results as of 9 p.m. loading...

Davis won an election in 2023, earning her the last two years remaining on former Missoula Mayor John Engen's term. The Tuesday night win secures Davis her first full term in office.

Other races on election night showed close calls for other City Council incumbents. According to early returns, Jennifer Savage was poised to unseat Ward 3 council member Daniel Carlino.

Other races remained close for incumbents including Kristen Jordan in Ward 6, and the race between Sandra Vasecka and Sean McCoy in Ward 6.

Both races remained within a few hundred votes.

This is a developing story