Mayor Davis: “Incredibly grateful” to responders, cleanup crews

Mayor Andrea Davis

Thank you to all Missoula area residents for your care and consideration as we manage the fallout of the storm that rolled through our area late Wednesday, July 24. Many people are still without power, and many are managing damages to homes and property.

I am incredibly grateful for the emergency responders and public employees who stepped in immediately, have worked day and night, to address safety concerns and coordination with the utility companies to get power up and running as quickly as possible.

The teamwork and response have been outstanding. Missoula Parks & Recreation camps were able to open today to kids for helpful respite from the heat.

There are parts of our area that have downed power lines. Today, Thursday, crews are out removing storm debris and addressing power outages and they ask that if you can, please stay home and off the streets.

The Red Cross is staffing the Elections Center, 140 N. Russell St., for residents who need to charge essential personal devices. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To provide electricity, air conditioning, a shower (bring towels) for people who otherwise don't have these services. No medical services will be available.

Additionally, the Christian Life Center at 3801 S. Russell has opened up their church for refuge and showers if needed until 8 p.m. Today.

The City and County of Missoula are issuing helpful information on their websites and social media pages, as are many community partners. Please check on your neighbors.

If you have resources to share, the Poverello Center could use some help after losing power last night. Consider bringing donations of sandwich supplies and grab-and-go snacks to 1110 W. Broadway Ave.

Thank you, Missoula, for showing up for each other during this challenging time. Stay safe!