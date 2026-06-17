The Dead South takes the Kettle in Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) The Dead South characterize themselves: “With classic themes of murder, disloyalty, ghosts and the like.”

A traditional bluegrass instrumentation of bass, mandolin, guitar and banjo, they are anything but traditional. Punk-bluegrass might be a better genre. Coming from Regina, Saskatchewan, they tell a story of the Canadian prairie - gritty, lonesome and toughness along with a sentimental search for love and meaning.

Regina has that Wild West feel that The Dead South has tap in to, not only in music but stage presence. The stage is set as an Old West town. The band enters the stage dressed in white shirts with black suspenders and bolo ties and custom brim hats that project a distinctive look that translates seamlessly into their music.

The band has a devoted following that is rewarded with "a more mature take on lovin', cheatin', killin' and drinkin'," singer/guitarist Nate Hilts insists.

"We've been experimenting with different instruments, and lyrically, we're growing along with that,” he said.

Austin based Amigo the Devil opened the concert. A singer/songwriter influenced by American folk, country and heavy metal, he brings a stage presence that is highly energetic. Not only is his voice big, but he is also a large body with long flowing hair. He deals with themes of death and murder.

Joining him on tour when not promoting her own music as Katacombs, Katerina Kiranos is an experimental sonic musician who is also based in Austin.

Coming up next Wednesday the 24th is a Michigan indie rock band The Crane Wives, whose influence and namesake came from the Decemberists.

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) The Dead South concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)