Dead South plays Missoula in first Big Sky Amp show since Covid

William Munoz/Missoula Current

After a three-year hiatus caused by Covid, the Big Sky Amphitheater Summer Concert Series once again was live with The Dead South, a folk bluegrass band from Regina, Saskatchewan.

This was to be the third concert this summer, but both Ween and The Avett Brothers were postponed until next year, both a victim of Covid.

Certainly, the folks at Big Sky Brewery were grateful to finally get live music again. Whiskey Myers, Maren Morris and Chicago wrap up August and the 2022 season.