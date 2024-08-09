Miss Dead South and Goodnight Texas? Here you go…
William Munoz
(Missoula Current) Traditional bluegrass influenced by folk and rock was front and center on the Kettlehouse stage recently with The Dead South and opener Goodnight Texas.
The Dead South come from Regina, Saskatchewan. They are four musicians playing banjo, guitar, mandolin and cello. They bring you back to the musical playing of the 60's and the icons of Bill Monroe and Flatt and Scruggs, but they infuse a rock drive with a subtle punk sensibility.
This band identifies with the pioneer times that both the U.S. and Canada have in their histories. Looking to ensure that we know this, the stage is even set to the 1880s.
The songs can be dark, opening with “Blood On My Mind” to the encore “Broken Cowboys.” But they are stories of life; dark but real and delivered with songs that are fast and foot stomping.