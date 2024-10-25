Member of Missoulian redevelopment proposal arrested in Utah

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A member of a team looking to redevelop the old Missoulian property in downtown Missoula was arrested Thursday in Salt Lake City and was listed Friday on jail rosters as a federal detainee.

Aaron Wagner, owner of the investment firm Wags Capital, is charged with allegedly defrauding investors. The arresting agency was listed as the Federal Bureau of Investigations and Wagner was being held under an interstate agreement, according to Utah records.

Wagner was named in 2021 as one of several partners in a proposal to redevelop four acres on Higgins Avenue that formerly housed the Missoulian newspaper.

While the proposal has yet to move forward, it drew the ire of some Missoulians. Responding to the criticism, Wagner posted a vulgar message on social media referring to the pool of critics as “communist pricks” who whined “like a bitchy little victim.”

Wager later apologized for his comments, which he described at the time as “heinous.”

Wagner is one member of a development team that has purchased the Missoulian property. Members of the development team couldn't be reached on Friday morning for comment regarding Wagner's arrest and alleged crime.

The Missoula Current requested comment but has yet to hear back from team members. No other information regarding the circumstances around Wagner's arrest was immediately available.

