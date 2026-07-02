Dierks Bently at the Kettle and that giant video board

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Dierks Bentley is no stranger to Missoula. Each time he has played in town he brings out enthusiastic fans.

He opened up telling how he loves playing at the Kettlehouse Amphitheatre, being one of his favorite venues in the country. His first time at the Kettlehouse was in 2024 while all prior concerts were at the Adams Center which, before the Kettlehouse, was the main large concert venue in Missoula.

The concert experience at the Kettlehouse is radically different from any indoor venue. This venue has no bad sight lines, the sound is great in any spot and the view of the mountain behind offers an added visual experience that is matched by few other venues.

It has become a needed stop for many touring bands. Bentley no exception. His production is very typical of the current country groups. A massive video screen that is projecting live video from multiple angles.

But the video streams often overwhelm the actual performance on stage. This effect is something that the EDM acts use to great effect as there is usually only the DJ on stage. With a live band of six members performing live the overall effect of the video steam can get annoying at times because the actual people on stage are lost by the screen.

This is great in huge stadium shows but in an intimate venue it needs to be toned down. But it does make great visual images. So as a photographer I’m happy!

The ‘Off the Map’ tour delivered exactly what the crowd expected and more. The opening band, Mountain Grass Unit – a bluegrass band form Alabama – was a pleasant surprise. They are a typical bluegrass lineup and being from the South, they bring a distinct feel of authentic Appalachian music to their repertoire.

They will be back in town on September 27 at the Top Hat. As much as a band likes to play to large venues, the Top Hat offers the perfect setting to interact intimately with the audience and the audience with the band.

Mountain Grass Unit in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missula Current) Mountain Grass Unit in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missula Current)

Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Music Fans. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)