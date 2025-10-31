City names FWP leader as new director of Parks and Recreation

(Missoula Current) The City of Missoula on Thursday named Marina Yoshioka as the new director of Parks and Recreation, one of the city's largest departments.

Mayor Andrea Davis said Yoshioka brings a decade of leadership experience from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, where she most recently served as chief of operations. She was also appointed acting director during a key leadership transition in 2024.

”Marina Yoshioka brings exceptional experience, a collaborative approach, and a deep commitment to connecting people with place,” Davis said in a statement. “I’m confident her leadership will strengthen Missoula’s parks, open spaces, and recreation programs for years to come.”

Yoshioka replaces long-time director Donna Gaukler, who announced her plans to retire earlier this year.

“Gaukler’s vision and dedication to this community are unsurpassed, and her legacy will continue to shape Missoula’s quality of life well into the future,” Davis said.

Yoshioka began her public service career as a seasonal park ranger at Tongue River State Park and went on to manage both Hell Creek and Cooney State Parks. She later led integrated efforts in Fish, Wildlife, and Parks management before joining FWP’s executive team.

The city believes her career reflects a commitment to conserving Montana’s natural resources, expanding outdoor recreation opportunities, and strengthening the connection between communities and the landscapes they depend on.

Yoshioka holds a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of Montana and a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from the University of Georgia.

As the new director at Parks and Recreation, Yoshioka will lead the stewardship of Missoula’s parks, open spaces, and recreation programs with a focus on access for all, climate resilience, and community well-being.

“Missoula has a strong legacy of parks and public spaces that bring people together and reflect the city’s values,” she said. “I’m excited to build on that foundation by expanding access, supporting community well-being, and strengthening the fabric of our city through places and programming that inspire connection and belonging.”

Yoshioka will begin work at the City of Missoula Jan. 5. Her appointment is subject to confirmation by the Missoula City Council.