Dirty Heads bring So-Cal sound to Missoula

William Munoz

(Missoula Current) Reggae-inspired with a hip-hop-influence rocked the music of Dirty Heads on a hot and smokey evening along the banks of the Blackfoot River in western Montana.

This Huntington Beach band has been a fixture along the West Coast for 20 years. Sublime, 311 and Rome all became models that Huntington Beach friends Jared Watson and Dustin Bushnell aspired to soon after forming Dirty Heads.

They have a devoted following that has grown by a younger college generation. The band clearly loves what they are doing, as they have told us in their song ‘Vacation’.

Reggae strives to make sense of the senseless and Dirty Heads continues this with a So-Cal vibe.

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)

Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current) Dirty Heads concert in Missoula. (William Munoz/Missoula Current)