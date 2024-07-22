Disneyland workers rally in front of park ahead of strike vote

Sam Ribakoff

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CN) — Hundreds of unionized Disney workers marched to the gates of Mickey Mouse’s kingdom on Wednesday to demonstrate their anger and solidarity ahead of a vote on whether they'll strike as contract negotiations drag on.

“We want just what is fair. A living wage. They want to just give us .50 cents. That’s not going to make it with all the prices going up. Everything’s going up. We can’t make it,” said Maria Ellena Romano, holding a homemade sign that said “pay fair show you care” with a drawing of Mickey Mouse’s white glove clenched in a fist.

Romano loves her job taking tickets at the park’s front gate, but she joined nearly 700 coworkers from four different unions that represent 14,000 employees at Disneyland and the adjoining California Adventure Park, because she said it’s not fair that some workers have to live in their cars because they can’t afford rent.

“Every year they raise them,” she said about the parks’ ticket prices. “But it’s not going to us. We just want our fair share.”

The four labor unions, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 83, the Service Employees International Union-United Service Workers West, the Teamsters Local 495, and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, which collectively bargain with the company together, have been in negotiations since April, but negotiations have stalled over wage increases, seniority and attendance policy issues, said Sebastian Silva, a communications coordinator for SEIU-USWW.

“Disney obviously does have the ability to offer a fair contract,” Silva said, noting the Anaheim City Council approved a $1.9 billion, 10-year investment in expanding the park.

"Disney refuses to give workers a fair contract that they deserve," he added.

According to the unions, over 675 workers, who are referred to as “cast members,” filed unfair labor practices charges with the National Labor Relations Board for claims that union members were intimidated and surveilled for wearing union buttons at work.

“It’s Disneyland's birthday, so we want them to celebrate cast members instead of their birthday and give them the contract that they deserve,” said Jenna Thompson, the communications director for UFCW local 324.

Wednesday marked the 69th birthday of the park.

While chanting slogans like “we make the magic, they make the money,” and “hey, hey, ho, ho, corporate greed has got to go,” and holding signs saying phrases like “$tingie$t place on Earth” and “earned my ears but can’t afford to eat,” workers, dressed in their union colors or their fantastical costumes from various rides at the park, made their way through tourists entering and exiting the park, some showing support for workers, others ignoring or even flashing them a thumbs down as one worker reported.

They ended the rally with speeches from union members at a small parking lot close to the entrance.

The unions expected around 400 workers to be at the late afternoon rally, but approximately 700 people showed up in the sweltering summer heat, Silva said.

“With today’s rally, we continue to be focused on the wellbeing of our guests and cast members. We remain committed to the upcoming meetings on July 22-23 and reaching an agreement with Master Services that focuses on what matters most to cast members positions Disneyland Resort for growth and job creation and enables us to continue delivering incredible guest experiences,” Disneyland officials said in an email.

The "Master Services Council" is the four-union coalition that bargains with the company. The unions also use the umbrella title "Disney Workers Rising" or "Disney Workers Rising Bargaining Committee."

Valerie Guitarez, a teamster who works the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland showed up to the rally in her costume, a unseasonably heavy green coat.

Her job involves working heavy machinery and dealing with customers, sometimes in triple digit temperatures, which she’s paid $19.90 an hour for.

“I live here in Anaheim and rent is starting to increase again. I live with my father and it’s really hard to just get by these days and to have groceries and bills and all that. It’s just hard lately,” she said. “When your happiness comes from how much you make, it’s hard to keep smiling everyday when you’re wondering ‘how am I going to eat today? How am I going to pay rent?’”