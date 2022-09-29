One person taken into custody after reports of weapon, disturbance at Missoula VA

(Missoula Current) The Missoula Police Department responded to reports of a disturbance and a weapon threat at the Veterans Affairs clinic Thursday afternoon, and one person was taken into custody.

Missoula police spokesperson Lydia Arnold said officers responded shortly after 2 p.m. to an “active and evolving situation.”

The VA Outpatient Clinic was closed as a result, along with several surrounding business. All reopened later in the day and resumed service.

“One person has been taken into custody and there is no threat to the public,” Arnold said shortly after 3 p.m. “This incident is still under investigation.”

No other details were released.

The new $8 million, 60,000 square-foot clinic opened in January. It provides a range of services including radiology, lab work, sleep support, care for homeless veterans, and peer groups for PTSD support.