ER doctor charged with sexually assaulting Missoula patients

(Missoula Current) The Missoula County Attorney's Office has filed charges against a doctor for several counts of sexual assault against patients treated at a local emergency room, and the county is encouraging others with information to contact law enforcement.

According to charges filed earlier this month by the county attorney, Dr. Tyler James Hurst allegedly assaulted several patients during treatment in 2023 at the emergency room at Community Medical Center.

Hurst is currently charged with one felony count of sexual intercourse without consent, two misdemeanor counts of sexual assault, and one felony count of sexual assault.

If convicted, Hurst faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in the Montana State Prison on the felony charges, and up to one year and six months in the Missoula County Detention Facility for the misdemeanor charges, according to the county attorney.

He also faces maximum potential fines of $61,500.

“Hurst was employed by a local physician’s group that contracted with Community Medical Center to provide services,” the county said in a statement Thursday. “Community Medical Center has terminated his clinical privileges, and the hospital has cooperated with the ongoing investigation."

Deputy County Attorney Brielle Lande is prosecuting the case and anyone with additional information, including patients who may have had similar experiences, should contact Missoula Police Detective Devin Erickson at 406-552-6291.