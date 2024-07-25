County warns of ‘electrified water’ due to downed power lines

(Missoula Current) Stay out of the water.

Missoula County on Thursday cautioned residents to avoid waterways, including creeks and rivers, until further notice after reports that powerlines had fallen and may be electrifying the water.

In a morning press release, the county said it had received a number of reports that powerlines had entered the water after a powerful evening storm raked the Missoula Valley and surrounding areas.

“County and city officials are receiving reports of downed powerlines in area streams and rivers that could be energizing the water,” the county stated. “Residents should absolutely not recreate in or around the water until further notice.

According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Department, the reports included a powerline down near Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 in the Bitterroot River. A second report included a powerline down in the Clark Fork River near the University of Montana campus.

The National Weather Service recorded a peak wind reading at Missoula Montana Airport of 81 miles per hour. On Mount Sentinel above the University of Montana, wind speeds reached 109 miles per hour.

Downed power lines prompted Mountain Line to adjust its routes on Thursday and the sheriff's department asked motorists to stay off the roads.