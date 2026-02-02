Missoula Downtown Association names downtown award winners

(KPAX) The Missoula Downtown Association (MDA) celebrated its 2025 Annual Awards at the Awards on Thursday to recognize individuals and businesses whose leadership and commitment strengthen Downtown Missoula.

2025 Downtown Award Recipients

Dan Cederberg Downtowner of the Year: Karen Sippy

Karen has been an active contributor to Downtown Missoula for many years, from planting trees with Trees for Missoula to bringing art to the Heart of Missoula. She and her husband Brian restored a landmark building that now houses Radius Gallery and Allez!. Karen was instrumental in all aspects of the Downtown Riverside Art Walls (DRAW) project and currently serves on the Missoula Downtown Missoula Business Improvement District Board of Trustees, lending her expertise to important downtown projects, a news release states.

As a lead volunteer for the DRAW project, Karen Sippy has contributed thousands of hours to wrap the NorthWestern Energy Power substation with big art. Since the initial idea was put forth during the Downtown Master Plan update in 2019, Karen has worked with multiple businesses, agencies, volunteers, and artists in leading the efforts to bring Indigenous Art to Downtown Missoula.

Downtown Employee of the Year: Shane Zenker, Missoula’s Office City

As Manager of Office City, a downtown business staple since 1916, Shane has served the community for 17 years with exceptional customer service. Known for consistently greeting downtown guests, employees, and business owners with warmth that keeps customers coming back, Shane keeps the business inviting and welcoming to all.

Downtown Volunteer of the Year: Darlene Craven, Mountain Line

Darlene was a consistent, reliable volunteer at Downtown ToNight throughout the summer, stepping up regularly to fill volunteer needs and connecting with the community. Her positive attitude and dedication made her an invaluable member of the event team.

Board Member of the Year: Michelle McCue, Sentinel Health

A committed member of the Missoula Downtown Foundation Board of Directors, Michelle has shown extraordinary dedication and leadership. She helps shape strategy, create fundraising events, steward philanthropy initiatives, and volunteers at events from setup to cleanup. Michelle also plays an important role in inviting new Missoulians into Downtown and widening connections across sectors.

Committee Member of the Year: Kelsey Krug, Big Dipper Ice Cream

Kelsey is an exceptional addition to the Membership Committee, bringing thoughtful insight and engagement to every meeting. She offers smart, constructive feedback, asks the right questions, and contributes ideas that move our work forward.

Downtown Business of the Year: Funk It Coffee and Thrift: Chloe Russell and Markie Russell

In its first year, Funk It has become a treasured community staple by creating an inclusive, welcoming third space. Cousins Chloe and Markie have championed sustainability through partnerships with Climate Smart Missoula, founded Missoula Fashion Week, and created a WiFi-free coffee shop that encourages genuine community connection and conversation.

"These individuals and businesses represent the heart of what makes Downtown Missoula special," said Linda McCarthy, Executive Director of the Downtown Missoula Partnership. "Their commitment to our community creates the vibrant, welcoming atmosphere that residents and visitors alike have come to love about downtown."