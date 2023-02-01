Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A lodging company that offers “hotels that get you outdoors” has purchased an old hotel on West Broadway in Downtown Missoula, the brokering agent with Sterling CRE said Tuesday.

LOGE Camps acquired the former Mountain Valley Inn at 420 W. Broadway and plans to add it to their selection of lodging focused on outdoor adventure.

Construction is slated to begin this spring, though no details have been offered on what the company plans to do with the property. The property was listed by Sterling CRE in Missoula for $3.6 million.

“Construction will begin in early 2023, with completion within a year of groundbreaking,” the company said in an announcement. “The number of rooms and specific experience types are still to be determined.”

The Mountain Valley isn't the first dated downtown motel to fall under new ownership in recent years. The former Days Inn on Main Street was purchased several years ago before undergoing a multi-million redevelopment that included windows and the addition of a fourth floor.

LOGE Camps brands itself as an experiential lodging company that uses local products and vendors to “curate unique, hyperlocal experiences.”

“Staying with LOGE Camps is all about experiencing the local culture,” said Gavin Burns, head of business development for LOGE Camps. “We don’t carry national coffee or beer when we can focus on and highlight the best local products. That’s especially true in the guiding space, where we partner with local guides who understand the terrain like no one else can.”

Tourism in Montana has emerged in recent years as one of the state's leading industries. Despite the pandemic in 2020, nonresident travelers spent more than $3 billion in the state. The revenue supports thousands of jobs and small businesses across the state.

LOGE said it's operating philosophy has an eye on local, which could serve well for Missoula businesses.

“As such, LOGE actively seeks Montana-based partners for all aspects of the operation – food and beverage vendors, guides, gear shops, and artists,” the company said. “The project will bring additional hospitality jobs to the market, with LOGE officials noting a commitment to competitive wages and promoting employee well-being throughout outdoor recreation.”

Other LOGE Camps locations offer experiences throughout the mountain west, including Bend, OR; Westport, WA; Leavenworth, WA; Mt. Shasta, Ca; Mt. Rainier, Wa; with Taos, NM and South Fork, CO coming soon.

Employees receive a gear budget for purchases and stipends for professional development opportunities. LOGE Camps job opportunities will be posted at www.logecamps.com/jobs.