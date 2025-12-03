(Missoula Current) A 27-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on several charges stemming from a downtown shooting, including Assault with a Weapon and Criminal Endangerment.

The Missoula Police Department said Robert J. Ward was also charged with Tampering with Evidence.

According to investigators, Ward and another party agreed to meeting inside a vehicle in a downtown parking garage to exchange illicit items. During the interaction, however, one party attempted to withdraw from the transaction and leave the garage.

With Ward no longer in the vehicle, a 31-year-old female and 41-year-old male drove north on Ryman Street. Ward chased the departing vehicle and discharged several rounds from a firearm toward the vehicle.

In doing so, he also shot himself in leg. He was transported to a local hospital. Once the scene was secured, the area was canvased with a police dog.

“K9 Lux had a change in behavior in the area where the firearm was eventually recovered,” the department said in a statement. “Following multiple interviews, review of witness statements, and the collection and examination of evidence, MPD detectives obtained a judge-signed warrant for Ward’s arrest. He was taken into custody without incident.”

The investigation remains active, and no additional information will be released.