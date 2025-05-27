Downtown Transfer Center to close for upgrades

(Missoula Current) The passenger loading island at the Downtown Transfer Center will close for construction while Mountain Line makes electrical and structural upgrades to the platform.

Bus service will continue on a regular schedule, but buses will board on Woody Street between Pine and Spruce Streets during construction. The transfer center building will remain open during regular hours, the agency said.

“The Transfer Center was built for the smaller, shorter buses we used to operate, and it has served us well for many years,” Mountain Line spokesperson Olga Kreimer said in a statement. “Now, as we adapt to new technology (including a mostly electric fleet), some infrastructure updates are required to keep the passenger loading island as safe and convenient as possible. We’re also updating some electrical components while construction is in progress.”

Construction is expected to last roughly two months, with a reopening planned by August.