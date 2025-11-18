East Missoula subdivision secures extended deadlines

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Missoula City Council on Monday night approved an extended phasing plan for an East Missoula subdivision, along with the developer's request to annex into the city.

The City Council in 2024 approved the Aspire Subdivision, planned on 35 acres north of Interstate 90 in East Missoula. The project includes 172 lots earmarked for both single-family and multi-family homes.

But after its approval, residents in East Missoula filed a lawsuit in Missoula District Court. While the city has won each motion, the lawsuit has slowed the project and delayed the initial phasing plan.

Monday's action extends that phasing plan by several years. City planners said no significant changes have taken place between last year's approval and Monday night's decision.

“In terms of changed impacts to the primary review criteria, there really aren't a whole lot, in staff's opinion,” said city planner Dave DeGrandpre. “We don't see a lot of change since last year.”

Still, a number of residents remain opposed to the development, largely due to fears of increased traffic. The loss of $24 million in federal funding to improve the Highway 200 corridor through East Missoula still stings.

“Since we moved to east Missoula 23 years ago, we've seen an astounding amount of growth,” said one resident. “Even with the staggering amount of growth in East Missoula, there's been no major infrastructure upgrades to accommodate all the cars on Highway 200. Sometimes there's a cue of cars just trying to get out of our neighborhood.”

City planners said the Aspire subdivision when approved wasn't contingent upon Highway 200 improvements. Rather, the subdivision was required to make improvements to Summers Street, which connects to the highway.