Chair: Ed Committee readies recommendations for Legislature

Linda Reksten

The Education Interim Committee met June 15–16, 2026, to hear updates and prepare recommendations for the 2027 Legislature. The key topics discussed by the Committee are summarized below.

School Safety

A draft School Safety bill was presented and discussed. The draft legislation would elevate the School Safety Center in Missoula to the Montana School Safety Center and incorporate the 10 components of school safety.

Two components are targeted for all Montana school districts:

 Developing a school safety plan that fits the needs of each district.

 Using a tip line, which has proven effective in helping deter serious school events.

Special Education

Special education services will now be extended through age 22 when recommended in a student’s Individualized Education Program (IEP), following a court order. Montana

was the last state to comply with this federal requirement.

Mental Health in Montana

The Committee reviewed mental health supports for Montana students. HB 872, passed in 2023, allows schools to screen for at-risk youth and connect students with services, including an Early Identification System (EIS) and school-based training in behavior intervention plans such as the PAX Good Behavior Game.

Recommended actions include:

 Directing the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) to reverse the free care rule, allowing schools to bill Medicaid for school-based services provided to students.

 Establishing a state-level clearinghouse for mental health screening tools and interventions.

School Innovation

The Committee heard from a panel on school innovation and discussed ways to strengthen Montana’s education system. Two recommendations were emphasized:

 Providing flexibility for strategic staffing beyond the traditional one-teacher, one-lassroom

model so students can access a wider range of educators and take greater ownership of their learning.

 Improving teacher collaboration and collegiality in planning effective instruction.

K–12 Math Standards, MAST Testing, and Early Interventions

The new K–12 Math Standards will be implemented on July 1, 2026. The Office of Public Instruction (OPI) will provide teacher professional development beginning with OPI’s Summer Institute and continuing regionally during the 2026–2027 school year.

OPI will also provide professional development on the MAST State Testing system. In addition, Early Targeted Interventions addressing reading and mathematics skill development by the end of Grade 3 are showing promise, according to school data.

Middle School CTS Connections Grant

The Montana Middle School Career Technical Education (CTE) Connections Grant supports the Governor’s 406 Jobs Initiative by increasing middle school students’ exposure to high-skill, high-wage career opportunities.

The grant is intended to help develop Montana’s future workforce by connecting

students to career pathways in:

 Agricultural Education

 Business and Marketing

 Family and Consumer Sciences

 Health and Public Safety

 Industrial Technology

Montana Tribal Colleges

Presidents from Salish Kootenai College, Blackfeet Community College, Aaniiih Nakoda College, and Stone Child College presented information about their colleges, including degree and credential programs. All Montana Tribal Colleges are aligned with the Montana University System.

The Education Interim Committee will hold its final meeting in September 2026 with the Education Budget Committee to prepare for the 2027 Legislative session. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me.

Linda Reksten, chair, Education Interim Committee