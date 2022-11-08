Election Night: Big implications and big decisions on the line

(Missoula Current) While the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are up for grabs, Montana's own election decisions could determine the months and years ahead.

The Montana Republican Party is eying the possibility of gaining a supermajority in the Legislature, and voters in western Montana will for the first time in more than two decades elect their own representative to Congress.

That race is between Monica Tranel, a Democrat, and Ryan Zinke, a Republican. The race is considered up for grabs at this point, though Zinke has raised more campaign funding than Tranel and is slightly favored.

In Missoula, voters also have big decisions to make, including a $19 million bond for more improvements to the Missoula County Fairgrounds, and a levy to generate around $5 million a year to fund crisis services and homeless support.

County voters will also decide a race for Missoula County commissioner, county auditor and a number of judicial roles, including Justice Court and others.

Polls close at 8 p.m.