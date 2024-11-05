(Missoula Current) Changes in state law have delayed election results on Tuesday night in Missoula – Montana's second most populous county.

While the first batch of returns were generally produced in Missoula County shortly after polls closed, as of 9:30 p.m., the county reported no results.

State law requires that local results be fed to the Secretary of State's office first before being released to the public. That has led to a delay in returns, and it has kept local and national election watchdogs on edge.

"Per state law, we can’t release results until every voter in line in the county at 8 p.m. has voted,” Missoula County communications manager Allison Franz told the Missoula Current. “We’re estimating that will be around 10:30 p.m."

While watch parties are taking place across the state, in downtown Missoula, congressional candidate Monica Tranel and other Democratic supporter had gathered to watch returns.

The delay in results from the state has added to the angst.

“Until the last vote is cast and counted, we know nothing,” Tranel told supporters.

Tranel urged voters in Missoula and Bozeman to stay in line.

“We have done our work, now you do yours,” she said.

She reiterated the main messages of her campaign, saying Montanans would pick her because of her policies about the housing crisis, public lands, protecting schools and families.

Tranel is running against incumbent Ryan Zinke for the U.S. House seat – a rematch from 2022. Zinke wasn't immediately available for comment.

According to the Montana Secretary of State, challenger Tim Sheehy led incumbent Sen. Jon Tester by roughly 7,000 votes, with only a handful of precincts reporting.

Zinke also led Tranel by less than 1,500 votes with only nine of 345 precincts reporting.

Estimates in Gallatin County suggest results won't be released until 3 a.m.

James Dobsen and Martin Kidston contributed to this story.