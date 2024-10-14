Harmon’s Histories: Let’s sing a song of presidential campaigns

By Jim Harmon

I can’t wait for Election Day! Then, hopefully, all the name-calling and negative advertising will cease.

But, alas, I fear that won’t happen. I have nightmares that Election Day will simply mark the beginning of the next campaign.

If that should be the case, might I suggest – at a minimum - all candidates be required to have their campaigns write some new, original songs supporting their cause?

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris loading...

In recent decades politicians have tended to use popular songs at their rallies: Kamala Harris uses “Work That,” by Mary K. Blige.

Donald Trump Jr. Donald Trump Jr. loading...

Donald Trump uses Kid Rock’s “We The People” alternately with the Village People’s “YMCA."

Barack Obama used “Yes We Can,” by will.i.am., Elizabeth Warren chose “9 To 5,” by Dolly Parton, and Hillary Clinton selected Rachel Platten’s “Fight Song,” with the lyrics, “Like a small boat on the ocean, sending big waves into motion.”

For original material, we have to travel back to the 1970s and beyond.

Republican Richard Nixon had a popular folk/gospel group, The Mike Curb Congregation put together an election rally song titled, “Nixon Now.”

A couple of years earlier, in 1968, George Wallace’s campaign penned, “Let’s put Wallace in the White House.” “We need a real strong man to run this nation, so it’s up to you and me to put Gorge there...Stand up for America in ‘68.’”

From the 1960’s let’s use “Mr. Peabody and Sherman’s WABAC (Wayback) machine” to transport us even further back in American history.

John Adams John Adams loading...

John Adams had this campaign ditty: “What a pride is John Adams, his laws are her (America’s) choice, and she’ll flourish ‘till liberty slumbers forever.”

James Buchanan James Buchanan loading...

The lyrics of the James Buchanan/John Breckenridge campaign song in 1857 included, “Come all ye men from every state...Buchanan is our candidate...to take the White House chair.”

Other campaign slogans and songs, although original, didn’t get me very excited. For example, “Little Know Ye Who's Coming,” for John Quincy Adams or “Get on a raft with Taft,” for William H. Taft.

Returning to more modern times, there have been attempts at catchy tunes. For instance, “You like Ike, I like Ike, Everybody likes Ike,” in 1952.

In the 1970s, Billy Watkins wrote a rock/gospel, anti-Vietnam-war anthem called “We Need To Be Governed By McGovern.”

But, for the most part, candidates have tended to use familiar melodies, into which they insert new, political lyrics. In 1984, the Reagan campaign penned, “It’s Reagan-Bush in ‘84, to the tune of “When the saints go marchin in.”

In the 21st century, we’ve had Kid Rock backing Donald Trump, and Taylor Swift sort-of, kind-of supporting Kamala Harris, with her 2020 get-out-the-vote song, “Only The Young.”

So what’s the most memorable campaign slogan/song of all time? Well, there is one that tops them all - no matter your age.

That’s right, your great-grandparents knew it; even today’s youth know it. And, it dates all the way back to 1840!

It was described as “a comic glee, arranged expressly for the Syracuse convention of the Log Cabin” (Whig) party.

The most memorable of all political songs over the centuries is...(drum roll)...Tippecanoe and Tyler Too!”

Tippecanoe & Tyler Too Tippecanoe & Tyler Too loading...

Oh who has heard the great commotion, motion, motion

All the country through?

It is the ball a-rolling on for Tippecanoe and Tyler too

And with him we'll beat Little Van, Van

Van is a used-up man

With him we'll beat Little Van

"Tippecanoe” was William Henry Harrison’s nickname (a reference to his leadership of American troops against Indian tribes in 1811). His running mate was John Tyler (“Tyler too”). The song vilified opponent Martin Van Buren as “Little Van.”

Let’s hope the next election in 2028 features nothing but positive, uplifting, original songs supporting the most honest and trustworthy candidates, ever!

What’s that, dear? Oh, my snoring was bothering you?

Dang! It was only a dream.

Jim Harmon is a longtime Missoula news broadcaster, now retired, who writes a weekly history column for Missoula Current. You can contact Jim at fuzzyfossil187@gmail.com. His best-selling book, “The Sneakin’est Man That Ever Was,” a collection of 46 vignettes of Western Montana history, is available at harmonshistories.com.