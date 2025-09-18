Viewpoint: Elections should give voters choices, not noise

Andy Boyd

On the doors and in the media, residents of Ward 3 have been subjected to a barrage of negativity. These tactics may grab attention, but they weaken trust in the democratic process. Senator Bernie Sanders once taught me that democracy not only dies with big money and gerrymandering, it also dies when campaigns rely on petty distractions rather than honest debate over past votes and future priorities.

Elections should be moments when voters weigh real choices. That means looking at how someone has voted, how they have led, and what they plan to do for our community. When the conversation turns to gossip, personal barbs, or consultant-driven talking points, voters lose. The focus drifts away from housing, wages, infrastructure, and fairness, the issues that shape our daily lives.

Ward 3 deserves a higher standard. A candidate should respect voters enough to run on their ideas and their record, not tearing the other down. Missoula is stronger when local campaigns elevate the discussion, present solutions, and invite accountability.

Democracy thrives when elections are about issues, not insults. Suppose we allow the politics of destruction to dominate. In that case, people ultimately turn away, and the community loses the chance to build something better. Ward 3 should be known for constructive debate and shared purpose, not for petty smears and, quite literally, “Savage attacks.”