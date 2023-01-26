New electric school bus coming to Bigfork schools

Sean Wells

BIGFORK (KPAX) - The Bigfork School District has approved the purchase of a new electric school bus thanks to a grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency.

School District Transportation Director Danny Walker told MTN News the Clean School Bus Grant allowed the district to purchase a new bus for $375,000.

Walker said the bus and a new charging station are fully funded through the grant with the district only paying $500 out of pocket for an extended warranty.

He said the 71-seat passenger bus is expected to arrive in June and will be ready for use the following school year.

Walker added the bus has already been designated a specific route that will drive approximately 26 miles a day once in service.

Lion Electric will manufacture and deliver the bus and give special training for both bus drivers and technicians.