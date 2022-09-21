Funding from Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to restore burned Washington habitat

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and its partners allocated more than $1 million in grants across Washington to enhance wildlife habitat and restore landscapes charred by wildfire.

The Missoula-based organization announced the funding on Wednesday.

"The Lick Creek and Silcott Wildfires burned more than 50,000 acres in Asotin County alone in 2021, detrimentally impacting critical habitat for elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep and other wildlife," said Blake Henning, RMEF chief conservation officer.

"This funding will address invasive weed growth, replant native vegetation and replace fencing and water developments across 2,500 acres. This effort supports our previously announced $1 million wildfire restoration commitment."

RMEF provided nearly $316,000 in funding that leveraged $748,000 from its partners. The grants support a total of 14 habitat enhancement and hunting heritage projects across 13 counties and four statewide projects.

They include invasive weed treatment in the Blue Mountains, improving elk habitat in the South Fork Skokomish River watershed, replacing dilapidated fencing with wildlife-friendly fencing on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest and several mentored hunting opportunities.

"We thank our members and especially recognize our volunteers who plan and host banquets and other events to raise this crucial funding," said Kyle Weaver, RMEF president and CEO.

More information can be found at this link.