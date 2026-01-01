Elote Mexican Bar and Grill at Southgate Mall announces closure

(Missoula Current) The turnover of restaurants near the main entry to Southgate Mall will continue into the New Year.

Elote Mexican Bar and Grille on social media Thursday said it was closing permanently on Jan. 4. The restaurant opened just two years ago, replacing the former Red Robin.

"Despite our best efforts, the economics of being at the mall without a full liquor license has proven unsustainable," the business said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who supported us along the way, and especially to our incredible Elote team."

The restaurant thrived off authentic Mexican cuisine that included chili rellenos and dishes served in mole sauce. It initially sought to offer an authentic mescal bar.

The restaurant opened under the same ownership as Liquid Planet and Pangea, with chefs from Oaxaca, Mexico. The mall has not announced a potential new tenant.

"These are the final days to enjoy Letty's beloved Tres Leches Cake and the best mole in town," the business said. "Thank you for being part of our journey."