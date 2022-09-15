Political Endorsement: MT NOW backs Justice Ingrid Gustafson for re-election

The Montana National Organization of Women are excited to endorse Justice Ingrid Gustafson's candidacy for re-election to the Montana Supreme Court.

Montana needs her fair, just and critically important decisions to defend the powers of our Montana Constitution and to protect the human rights of all who reside in our state.

“We believe Justice Gustafson's extensive legal expertise and lived experience with fair, just and critically important decisions to defend the powers granted in our Montana Constitution and to fully protect the human rights of women, girls and all who reside in our State are needed now more than ever,” states Jan Strout, President, Montana NOW.

Justice Gustafson has worked tirelessly for all Montanans. Gustafson has championed and piloted important programs such as a drug court and a child welfare court.

“In this time when the rights of Montana women are being stripped away, she is the only choice in this election,” adds Strout.

“The most important thing you can do this year to protect your rights and our Montana way of life is to support and re-elect Justice Ingrid Gustafson to the Montana Supreme Court,” says Mike Wheat, Montana Supreme Court Justice (retired).