UM reports growing enrollment at Bitterroot College

(Missoula Current) Bitterroot College UM saw enrollment jump by 39% this spring, placing the school's enrollment at 145 students, according to the University of Montana.

Located in Hamilton, the school for the past two years has experienced steady gains in enrollment, mirroring that of its parent institution at UM in Missoula.

"We are thrilled to see our enrollment numbers rise once again this spring," said Bitterroot College UM Director Kristina Berger. “The enrollment increase reflects our growing academic offerings, career preparation, workforce development and supportive community.”

The college has adopted new course offerings that are more closely aligned to degrees and certificate completion. Courses and programs have been designed with accessibility in mind, allowing students to choose how they attend classes.

“What’s really exciting is our work with local high schools where pathway programs aligning high school and college offerings are being constructed using existing dual enrollment programs,” Berger added.

In addition to classroom growth, Bitterroot College UM has graduated several Ravalli County residents this academic year in career fields that are in high demand. That includes 25 graduates with a commercial driver’s license, 25 graduates with a Medical Assistant Certificate, 6 graduates with a Nursing Assistant Training Certificate and 9 graduates with a certificate in phlebotomy.