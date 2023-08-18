MOR endorses Farmer, Campbell for Missoula City Council

MOR

Missoula Organization of REALTORS (MOR) is pleased to announce its endorsement of candidates for the upcoming City Council elections.

After a thorough review process that included online questionnaires and in-person interviews, the organization is confident in its endorsement of Sierra Farmer for City Council, Ward 2, and Robert Campbell for City Council, Ward 5.

As part of its commitment to transparent and informed decision-making, MOR has made the completed candidate questionnaires available for public viewing on the organization's website: https://www.missoularealestate.com/candidate-endorsements.

MOR encourages all Missoulians to explore the responses to gain insights into the candidates' perspectives on various important issues. Missoula's housing market has presented significant challenges in recent years, and MOR recognizes the need for city leaders who can actively contribute to viable solutions across different price points.

Those candidates receiving MOR’s endorsement were selected based on their responses to its comprehensive questionnaire, and information provided during the in-person interviews. MOR believes that these candidates possess the qualities necessary to advocate for homeownership and property rights effectively.

MOR extends an invitation to all Missoulians to actively participate in the upcoming elections. By engaging in the democratic process, residents can play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the community.

The organization encourages voters to make informed decisions by reviewing the published candidate responses and considering the candidates' stances on critical local issues