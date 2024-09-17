Federal housing funds vital to Missoula’s fight for affordability

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A small pool of funding received annually by the city went a long way this past year in renovating affordable housing and helping low-income residents with rental assistance, program officials said Monday.

Each year, the City of Missoula receives and distributes funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In exchange for that funding, the city must provide an annual evaluation and performance report.

Grants manager Tracy Pohndorf said the $397,000 in HOME funds resulted in one project over the past year while the $555,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding resulted in four projects.

Taken together, the funding helped provide or retain housing for more than 700 area residents, including ongoing renovations to the Creekside Apartments and the opening of the Trinity and Villagio affordable housing projects.

“A major accomplishment in (the last program year) was the completion of the Trinity and Villagio apartments,” said Pohndorf. “They're two large HOME projects that helped the development of 402 affordable housing rentals.”

The Villagio now houses more than 294 adults and 305 children and teens. Rents are set for those earning 30% to 60% of the area medium income. For a family of four, that boils down to $31,000 to $54,000 a year.

Pohndorf said Trinity's 202 rentals also house 278 adults and 111 children and teens. Around 65% of the residents make 50% or less of the area median income.

The latest round of funding also helped rehabilitate the exterior of several affordable housing projects managed by Homeword, along with several owner-occupied homes. It also helped provide wheelchair ramps to 12 households, ensuring the residents can remain in place.

Another 101 individuals received funding to cover late rent or arrears.

“The United Way 's rental assistance program helped 101 people stay in their home by providing rental assistance and arrears. These households were all under 80% of the AMI,” said Pohndorf.

Housing officials have blamed the rising cost of housing in Missoula in part on a lack of supply. With inventory low, affordable housing remains a challenge, and funding provided by HUD has become a vital tool in ensuring those who are already housed in affordable housing remain so.

“These are extremely important funds,” said Sam Oliver, the executive director of the Missoula Housing Authority. “These are very valuable funds and are often times a make-it-or-break it source.”