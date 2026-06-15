Missoula County mulls future of feral horses in Miller Creek

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) A band of wild horses allegedly turned loose from a long-gone rodeo have adapted to the Sapphire Mountains and grassy bench below. But a portion of the free-roaming herd has taken to the rapidly growing Miller Creek area, causing concerns among some local residents.

Missoula County last week opened a month-long hearing on a proposed resolution to deal with the feral animals. The herd dates back to the early 1900s and number between 60 and 100 animals with a range from Florence to Missoula.

“We have had members of the public ask the county to look at the issue,” said Chris Lounsbury, the county's CAO. “There have been issues with horse interactions in Miller Creek. These horses are actually roaming on private property. That conflict with residents in that area is one of the real challenges we face.”

Wild horses are those that have an established ancestry and have never been domesticated. They're protected by federal law and entitled to roam federal land.

But feral horses are not and under state law, they're viewed as a county issue.

“In this particular case, what we have is a band of feral horses,” said Lounsbury. “Those are domesticated horses that in essence have been turned loose and have grown naturally in the area. They aren't wildlife and they aren't wild horses.”

While the horses have been a staple on the landscape around Miller Creek for decades, the area is developing quickly and some say the animals don't belong in populated neighborhoods. One horse was euthanized after getting hit by a car.

The county's proposed resolution would define the horses as abandoned and establish a humane process for capture by private property owners. It would also require a Department of Livestock inspection before any disposition. It also provides a legal pathway for placement of the animals.

“In all practical terms, they are wild animals – as much as the bears and cougars that roam the area and pose a theoretical threat to everyone who lives there,” said Miller Creek resident Lauren Mill. “I can't help think that a lot of this is that some people don't like a mild inconvenience and are trumping up this threat argument to make a more valid case.”

Others also expressed support for the herd.

“We've enjoyed the horses. We had horses ourselves and never had a problem out riding. To see them and know they might be gone is pretty hard to see,” said area resident Milly McCormick.

While some also backed the herd, they suggested that mitigation may be necessary. The county won't make a decision on the issue until mid-July and public comment will remain open until then.

“What we're talking about is a herd that's become accustomed to living in a neighborhood,” said resident Nan Condit. “I think we need to consider the herd in the lower neighborhood now separate. I see the upper ones and they are living well and fine like wild horses should.”