Fielder leads race for District 4 PSC

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Republican incumbent Jennifer Fielder is favored to win a second term as Montana Public Service Commissioner for District 4.

In the tightest race of three PSC commissioner seats that were up for grabs in 2024, Jennifer Fielder was leading Independent candidate Elena Evans with 54% of the vote on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. with only a third of the precincts fully reported, according to the Montana Secretary of State website.

Fielder led by 60% or more in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Ravalli and Sanders counties. Only Missoula County favored Evans, who led by 64% of 44,000 votes counted.

Neither candidate had issued a statement as of 8 a.m.

As Missoula County’s environmental health manager, Evans has, among other things, helped lead the effort to get the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct a more thorough investigation of contamination on the Smurfit Stone mill site.

About six months ago, Evans jumped into the 2024 PSC race as an Independent after the PSC approved NorthWestern Energy’s request for a 28% hike on residential electricity and gas services. She said voters needed a choice and she didn’t want the PSC to approve additional energy costs.

Since she entered the race after the primary, she had to collect a minimum of 3,050 signatures from constituents to get on the November general election ballot. By late June, she had 6,763, according to her campaign website.

Fielder, a Thompson Falls resident, was first elected to the PSC in 2020 after serving eight years in the Montana Legislature. In the 2024 primary, she ran unopposed, with almost 32,000 people voting in support.

Fielder contests claims that the PSC didn’t approve a 28% increase. On her website, Fielder says the PSC approved “a rate increase averaging less than 6% per year over a 4 year period. Nearly half of this 6% increase involved ‘flow thru costs’ like property taxes and energy supply costs that the PSC had no lawful authority to deny.”

But in an August Zoom call hosted by the Montana Environmental Information Center, a PSC expert broke down the finances that NorthWestern Energy provided for its justification to show that the claim of 28% was accurate.

NorthWestern’s revenue is divided into three sources: transmission and distribution or T&D; power generation; and a Power Cost and Credits Adjustment Mechanism or PCCAM, which is adjusted on a quarterly basis and isn’t included in the base revenue determined by the PSC.

Looking only at base revenue, NorthWestern is requesting increases of $101 million for T&D, which would be a 27.9% increase over the current $363 million, and $62.7 million increase for generation, which would be a 26.3% increase over the current $259 million. Therefore the base revenue increase - minus PCCAM - is about 26%.

NorthWestern dropped that percentage to around 8% by adding PCCAM into the total, which has nothing to do with the money overseen by the PSC. So the total is exaggerated and the percentage misrepresents how much more the customer is being charged.

There were no incumbents in the other two PSC races. Republican Brad Molnar led Democrat Susan Bilo with 60% of the vote in District 2 in southcentral Montana with about half of the 116 districts reporting.

In District 3 in southwestern Montana, Republican Jeff Welborn led Democrat Leonard “Lenny” Williams with 62% of the vote with three-quarters of the districts reporting.