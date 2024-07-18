Fire danger raised to ‘extreme’ as heat wave intensifies

(Missoula Current) Hot and dry conditions on Wednesday prompted fire managers to raise the fire danger to "extreme' in Missoula County and on several surrounding forests, effective immediately.

The National Weather Service is also forecasting even hotter temperatures, saying some records could fall as temperatures push past 100 degrees.

Kristin Mortenson, a fire prevention specialist with the DNRC Southwestern Land Office, said under current conditions, small fires can become large, and spotting is more likely.

“Approximately 98% of the 52 wildfires that have occurred this year in Missoula County have been human caused,” she said. “We have seen numerous illegal and escaped debris burns, and wildfires sparked by equipment, dragging trailer chains, and abandoned or escaped campfires.”

There are no current fire restrictions in place in Missoula County. However outdoor burning by permit remains closed. People are asked to be careful when recreating or working outdoors.

The Miller Peak fire south of Missoula was listed at nearly 2,000 acres on Thursday morning with 0% containment. A number of new fires also were reported within the last 24 hours, including several northwest of Missoula.

According to DNRC, 71 fires remain active across the state. Nearly 74,000 acres have burned this year.

"Temperatures will soar enough to cause many all-time high temp records to be in jeopardy," the National Weather Service's Missoula office said.