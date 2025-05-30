Missoula County, USFS raise fire danger risk to moderate

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Even after a cool, rainy period last week, the above-normal temperatures this week along with persistent drought conditions have prompted agencies in western Montana to start raising the fire danger.

On Thursday, with daytime high temperatures predicted to soar to the mid-90s by Saturday, Missoula County raised the fire danger to Moderate from Low.

"In light of the unseasonably warmer-than-normal temperatures and the lack of substantial rainfall, Missoula County Fire Protection Association has made the decision to elevate the current fire danger status to Moderate,” said Kirk Paulsen, Missoula Rural Fire assistant chief, in a release. “At present, the Energy Release Component stands at 32, indicating that our fuels are drying out, placing Missoula County in the mid- to high-range of Moderate Fire Danger.”

When fire danger is moderate, fires can readily start in open, dry grasslands and can spread quickly, especially on windy days. There was particular concern for Thursday afternoon when the National Weather Service predicted a chance of thunderstorms southeast of Missoula, which could bring lightning and gusty winds.

General outdoor burning is still permitted in Missoula County from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Remember to obtain and activate a burn permit, have tools and water supply ready, never leave the pile unattended. Do not burn on windy days and keep piles to a manageable size.

On Tuesday, the Bitterroot National Forest raised its fire danger to Moderate, and the Lolo National Forest followed suit on Wednesday. It’s best to keep campfires small and completely extinguish them before leaving camp. The best method is to douse the fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again, making sure that all ashes are cold to the touch.

The Forest Service is advising homeowners near or in the wildland-urban interface to prepare their homes and surroundings to help safeguard against wildfire threats. That includes clearing away vegetation and combustible material within 30 feet of the house and removing debris from gutters and roof corners.

A few wildfires have already sparked in Montana. On Wednesday, a fire sparked along the west side of the Flathead River west of Moeise on the Flathead Reservation. The Confederation Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire said the fire had grown to 57 acres by Thursday and was 20% contained. It was believed to have started from an unattended campfire.

Over in Yellowstone National Park, a lightning-caused fire started on Memorial Day less than a mile southeast of the Bighorn Pass Trailhead off Highway 191 in the northwest corner of the park. The fire was quickly contained after being detected by hikers and remained at less than an acre. Fire danger in the park is still low.

On May 1, the Sawlog Fire started in the northern Big Hole Valley. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest crews contained the fire by May 20 after it affected about 2,030 acres. So far, the cause is unknown.

On May 5, the Big Creek Fire started in the Bitterroot Mountains about 10 miles west of Stevensville. It grew to about 75 acres in remote, steep terrain but then rains helped extinguish the fire by May 19. So far, the cause is unknown.

Farther north, the situation has become dire in Canada with 160 wildfires burning across four provinces as of Thursday, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center. About half are uncontrolled. The climate crisis has made wildfires in North America more frequent and intense. Canada, in particular, has continued to be hit with devastating fires in recent years, including 2023, the most destructive on record.

On Wednesday, the premier of Manitoba declared a state of emergency, and much of Canada, from the Northwest Territories and Alberta to Quebec, are at “extreme” risk of wildfires as of Thursday. Nearly 90% of the acreage burned has been in Saskatchewan and Manitoba, though fires have sparked in British Columbia and Alberta as well.

Fires in Manitoba have so far burned 490,000 acres, which is about four times the average for this time of year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Center.