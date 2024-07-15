Crews ordered for fire south of Missoula; evac warnings in effect

Martin Kidston

(Missoula Current) The Miller Peak fire 8 miles southeast of Missoula remained at 500 acres on Monday morning, though fire officials said the total acreage was difficult to obtain due to limited visibility.

An evacuation warning for residents between mile marker 13 to 15 on Miller Creek Road, along with other properties in the area, remains in effect, the Missoula County Sheriff's Department said. The department is urging all travelers to avoid the area.

“We are anticipating a fire area closure to allow crews to work,” the Lolo National Forest said Tuesday morning. Further details are expected soon.

According to the agency, helicopters will continue to work the fire throughout the day. But air tankers will likely remain sidelined. Officials said they were not effective in reducing fire activity given the area's fuel type.

“Additional resources, including crews and an incident management team have been ordered,” the agency said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation.”

The fire erupted on Sunday afternoon and quickly grew to 500 acres. Smoke was visible from the Missoula Valley. Weather conditions over the next few days will prove challenging, as temperatures push into the triple-digits.

Officials on both the Bitterroot and Lolo national forests, along with the Flathead Indian Reservation, elevated the fire danger to "very high" on Sunday.

The Missoula County Fire Protection Association said 61 fires remain active across Montana. A total of 720 fires have been reported across the state so far this year.

