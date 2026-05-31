Fire near Wye catches attention

(Missoula Current) Multiple agencies responded to a fire near the Wye on Sunday afternoon, where a large column of black smoke caught widespread attention.

The fire was reportedly under control, though responding agencies said they'd remain on scene throughout the night.

Crews from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, Frenchtown and Missoula Rural fire districts, the Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Montana Airport responded to the call just before 1 p.m.

The owner of Axmen Recycling told the Missoula Current that several salvaged vehicles had ignited. However, he said, the cause was unclear.

Several hours later, fire crews were hitting hot spots within the blaze. No injuries have been reported.

As of 8 p.m., emergency officials had not release an official statement.