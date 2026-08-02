Fishing restrictions placed on more Montana rivers

Laura Lundquist

(Missoula Current) Anglers around Missoula need to find other afternoon hobbies, because fishing is now limited on many rivers and streams.

As of this week, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has placed hoot-owl restrictions on many western Montana rivers due to high water temperatures. With daytime temperatures topping out in the 90s and nights barely cooling to 60 degrees, rivers and streams are warming past the point where some trout can survive, much less thrive.

A hoot-owl restriction means fishing on a particular stream or stretch of river is prohibited between 2 p.m. and midnight, which includes the hottest part of the day. Water temperatures above 66 to 73 degrees stress trout, particularly native trout, and being caught on a hook and reeled in on a line only adds to that stress. Some fish can’t recover. Water temperatures of 77 degrees or more can be lethal to trout.

So, hoot-owl restrictions are now in effect for the entire length of the Clark Fork River; the Bitterroot River and the East Fork Bitterroot; the Blackfoot River from the Cedar Meadow Fishing Access Site to the confluence with the Clark Fork River; Monture Creek from Falls Creek to Highway 200; upper Lolo Creek to the confluence with the South Fork Lolo Creek; and upper Rock Creek from the forks to Stoney Creek.

In an effort to preserve threatened bull trout, hoot-owl restrictions are also in effect on the Clark Fork River for 100 yards around the mouths of Rattlesnake and Fish creek and the St. Regis River. Native bull trout and westslope cutthroat trout tend to congregate at the mouth of these streams that bring cooler water into the main river.

While anglers may think they can find streams farther afield, they may have to go pretty far or climb higher. Rivers to the north, including the Flathead River, aren’t affected yet. But to the southeast, the entire Big Hole River and the lower Beaverhead River are restricted, as are the entire Jefferson, lower Gallatin and most of the Madison rivers. On the Madison River, a 24-hour drought closure exists below Ennis Reservoir, where temperatures at the outflow have been 70-71 degrees since July 10 so the river doesn’t cool off.

Finally, Yellowstone National Park has hoot-owl restrictions for streams park-wide due to low streamflows and high temperatures, however Yellowstone Lake is open to fishing from sunrise to sunset. The Yellowstone River has a hoot-owl restriction between Livingston and Laurel.

With daytime temperatures predicted to remain in the 90s into the future, with a few exceptions, conditions aren’t going to improve for trout and hoot-owl restrictions remain in effect until stream temperatures stay lower for several days.

Some fishing organizations, outfitters and guides even encourage people not to fish restricted rivers any time of day to give trout a break. For those who insist on fishing local rivers, conservationists recommend not playing the fish and no selfies - keep the fish wet, revive it in the water and release it as soon as possible to avoid stressing it any further.